× Comedian, actor Jerry Lewis dies at 91

LAS VEGAS – Actor and comedian Jerry Lewis died Sunday morning according to his publicist Candi Cazau. Lewis died peacefully at his Las Vegas home surrounded by family, Cazau said. He was 91 years old.

Lewis was comedy partner to singer Dean Martin, and is known for movies like “The Nutty Professor” and “The King of Comedy.”

Lewis was the chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and hosted a live telethon for the cause for 44 years.