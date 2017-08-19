× Straight To Ale’s first taproom to close at the end of the month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Before their location at the Campus 805 entertainment complex, Straight to Ale’s location on Leeman Ferry Rd. was Huntsville’s first taproom. Huntsville is now littered with taprooms galore, but the Straight to Ale original will be closing its doors on August 31.

Our news partners at AL.com report that the closing has something to do with Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board regulations, but didn’t clarify exactly what it was.

The original brewery and taproom opened six years ago as laws were being loosened to permit higher-alcohol beers and large-container sales.

Straight To Ale’s location at Campus 805 on Clinton Avenue has 65,000-square-feet of brewing and drinking room.

A Straight To Ale spokesperson said they are not yet sure if there will be an official closing event.