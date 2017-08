MEMPHIS, Tenn — Six protesters were arrested in Memphis Saturday during a march for the removal of a confederate monument.

6 have been arrested at the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue protest. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2017

According to our sister station, WREG, protesters were attempting to put a tarp on the Nathan Bedford Forrest monument.

Others tried to block police as they escorted those arrested away.