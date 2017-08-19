× Managing Your Privacy Settings on Facebook

With technology and social media everchanging to keep up with the demands of consumers and the competitiveness of the market, it’s important that consumers’ personal information stays protected. As social media outlets revise and update their privacy settings, it’s imperative that consumers stay informed on how to keep their shared information kept within their circle of friends. To help ensure your privacy settings are set to your comfort level, we’ve compiled a list of basic privacy options that you should review for your Facebook profile.

Complete a Basic Privacy Check-Up

The Privacy Checkup helps you review who can see your posts and info from your profile, like your phone number and email address. It also shows you your settings for apps you’ve logged into with Facebook.

You can use the Privacy Checkup to review and adjust your privacy settings to help make sure that you’re sharing with who you want.

Change Who Can See What You Post and Your Timeline

Determine who you want your audience to be using the Audience Selector. This will help you narrow down who can see your About section, photos, and posts.

Timeline Review

Use the Timeline Review tool to review and approve any posts or photos in which you’ve been tagged. This will allow for you to reject any posts or photos from showing up on your page if you do not want them seen.

How to Control Who Can Send You a Friend Request

Control who can send you a Friend Request by using the Privacy Settings or Privacy Shortcuts. This will help deter spammers using hijacked profiles to send you a request and potentially hacking your page.

When updating your privacy settings, it’s important to keep in mind that fake Facebook profiles are a growing problem. The scammers impersonate brands, celebrities, or even someone you are already friends with. Once you accept the friend request, the scammers scrape images and other information from your account to use in the future to create a duplicate of your account. The hacker will then send friend requests to your friends and infiltrating their profile with a spam account. The best way to ensure this does not happen to you is to keep your privacy settings secure and up-to-date using the tips above.

For in depth instructions, visit Basic Privacy Settings & Tools compiled by Facebook.

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org/northern-alabama/.