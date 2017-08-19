× Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator charged with child sex crimes

A longtime Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator, Roland Campos, has been arrested for sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class C felony.

His mugshot and charges were not listed on the Madison County Jail website as of noon Saturday, even though WHNT News 19 has learned through sources that he was arrested Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office oversees the jail.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the department plans to make a statement Monday about the arrest.

Campos’ son, also named Roland, was sentenced to a life term in prison without parole in July 2014 following a conviction for sexual abuse of a 5-year-old.

The investigator’s brother, Russell Leland Campos, was also charged in a child sex case in 2011. But three years later, prosecutors asked that the charges be dropped, telling the court the victim was too traumatized to testify. The judge ordered the charges dropped in October 2014.