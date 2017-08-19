Last total eclipse to span the country was in 1918 — Check out the other headlines at the time!

While there was a total solar eclipse that touched North America in 1979, the area of totality only dipped into the northwest corner of the country.

To find a total eclipse with a similar path to the one we’ll see on August 21, you have to go all the way back to 1918.

These newspaper and magazine clips, assembled by GreatAmericanEclipse.com, describe that eclipse.

What’s more, they give an incredible sense of just how much time has passed.

The Denver Post headline even tops an update on WWI, “AMERICANS PUSH GERMANS BACK IN.”

The New York Tribune piece on the eclipse appears on the same page as an article titled “BOY SCOUT TRAINING SHOWS RESULTS IN WAR.”

Check out the photo gallery for more history!