LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a recently stolen truck.

Officials believe the theft of the truck is connected to the recent theft ring bust. Law enforcement say a burglary wound up leading them to $150,000 in stolen goods, plus a significant amount of drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.