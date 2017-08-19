Grissom Volleyball annual golf tournament is August 28th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're looking for some extra golf game the Grissom Tigers could use your support! They're having their annual volleyball team fundraiser.

When:

Monday, August 28, 2017

2 p.m. shotgun start

Where:

Valley Hill Country Club

8300 Valley Hill Dr. SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

Dinner will be provided after the tournament, and $1,000 in prizes will be awarded to the winning teams, the closest to pin the longest drive, and more!

Email grissomvb17@gmail.com for more information or ask any player for a registration form. You can also find more details on the Grissom Tigers Volleyball Facebook page!