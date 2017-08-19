× Demonstrators protest against Confederate monument at Madison County Courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As marches take place around the country, demonstrations also took place in the Tennessee Valley Saturday as well.

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance, SURJ – Huntsville, and the North Alabama Democratic Socialists of America organized a protest in solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives. They spoke out against racism, white supremacy, and Confederate monuments. at the Madison County Courthouse steps Saturday beneath a Confederate monument.

The monument has been there since 1905, erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in honor of Confederate veterans.

The protestors want it removed, and some said they would be satisfied seeing it moved to a museum.

Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had multiple units on-scene in case things got out of hand. There were only a few incidents, said officers, but they were quickly handled without violence.

Counterprotesters also gathered among the crowd, some shouting opposition to the beliefs and signs of the protesters. At times, the tension was evident.

Authorities said the protestors had the proper permits to be present. They moved any counterprotesters who were being “rowdy” across the street, where they stood for the remainder of the protest.

One man came to the event to stand next to the monument in question. He said he wanted to keep it where it was in honor of history and his ancestors who fought in the Civil War. He was not violent, and at the end of the protest, he shook hands with some of those gathered to oppose the monument.

Protestors say they want to preserve love in the community and make Huntsville more inclusive. They began with a moment of silence in honor of Heather Heyer, who died in Charlottesville, VA last weekend.

