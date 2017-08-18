× Star Market to receive shipment of 10K eclipse glasses on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Are you still searching for eclipse glasses?

Star Market confirms that they will be recieving 10,000 pairs of eclipse glasses on Saturday.

The shipment is expected to arrive in the mail by 9:30 a.m. at the Star Market location on Pratt Avenue, but some of the glasses will be distributed to the Meridianville location on Hwy 231 and to their Star Discount Pharmacy located on Pratt Avenue.

Management says that they are limiting the glasses to 10 pairs per person.

The supermarket will be selling the glasses for $7.99 a pair, while supplies last.