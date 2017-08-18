Sparkman hopes to return to playoffs under new head coach Laron White

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala.- It's been a decade since Sparkman made an appearance in the postseason but with new head coach Laron White, the Senators hope to break that streak.

"They are hungry, they want to win, and that's a plus," says White. "I wasn't expecting to come in and see kids that didn't want to win. I watched film and I came up here a little bit before and the kids believe they can get it done."

Winning is the reason Laron White was brought to Sparkman. During his 14 years at Tanner, he led the Ratters to back-to-back 2A state championships and nine region titles. The players respect his resume and say they felt an immediate change upon his arrival.

"He's established a good mentality in everybody," says Ethan Caselberry, a safety for the Senators. "He has a winner's mentality that hates to lose. He's really installed that in us and we are picking up on it. Hopefully by season time we will be ready to go."

But a turnaround doesn't happen overnight. The Senators have a long way to go if they want to make the program's first postseason birth since 2006. But White says not to overlook this squad. His team has talent, senior leadership and a drive to recreate the same success he had with the Rattlers.

"I think hard work brings a winning culture and you have got to believe," says White. "That`s the main thing, that the kids believe in themselves. In the season, adversity, we have to overcome a lot of it from game to game. We just have to continue to work hard and continue to pump in them that they can do it."

Sparkman kicks off the season against Athens on September 1st.