Meteorologist Christina Edwards went to Gurley to discuss safe viewing practices with everyone at Madison County Elementary School.

Gurley's location is about 115 miles south of the path of totality, which means the town will experience 97 percent obstruction of the sun's light from the moon.

Many of us here in the Tennessee Valley will experience a partial eclipse -- close, but not quite 100 percent totality, which means eye protection will be necessary for all of us.