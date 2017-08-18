Jackson County Commission Chairman announces resignation, Governor to appoint replacement

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The commission chair of Jackson County is leaving his position after five years of service. Matthew Hodges made the announcement just moments ago.

Hodges will work through the month of September before leaving for a new position in Huntsville. “This county deserves a full-time chairman,” said Hodges. He believes this new position will keep him from being able to devote the necessary time to the county.

"This county deserves a full time chairman." pic.twitter.com/E8PUkf60K8 — Olivia Steen (@OliviaSteenWHNT) August 18, 2017

Hodges says he wants to remain involved in the community, even after he steps down.

Hodges addressed his resignation letter to Governor Kay Ivey. It read: