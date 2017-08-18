× Former Gov. Don Siegelman delivers powerful message for political leaders during documentary screening

DECATUR, Ala. – Earlier this month, former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman was released from house arrest after serving more than 7 years in federal prison on fraud charges.

We caught up with the controversial politician tonight in Decatur at a screening of Atticus Versus the Architect: The Political Assassination of Don Siegelman. A documentary that asserts Siegelman was the victim, not the wrongdoer.

Siegelman declared himself a victim of a biased criminal justice system and also had tough love for some of the leadership of the Alabama Democratic party.

The people of Alabama may be divided on their opinions of former Governor Don Siegelman. But this crowd embraced him like the prodigal son.

“It’s wonderful to see these people I haven’t seen in at least 6 years. And all probability, many I haven’t seen since I was governor or ran for governor.”

Siegelman was convicted of felony corruption charges in 2006 for appointing HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy to a board position. After Scrushy donated half a million dollars to a Siegelman connected fund.

“My election in 2002 was unquestionably stolen and that’s one of the points that this film makes,” The former governor says this film and an upcoming autobiography will help prove otherwise.

He says God has called on him to spend the rest of his life making sure this doesn’t happen to others. “I hope to spend the rest of my life advocating changes in our criminal justice system that will help balance the scales of justice.”

Much like himself, Siegelman hopes the Alabama Democratic party will receive the warm embrace of voters. But in order to do so, he hopes state party leaders will have the foresight to step aside to welcome new leadership into the flock.

“Just have a revolution within the party, change leadership, bring in new blood. Young people with energy and the time to make important changes.”

If you would like to see the documentary, upcoming screening information will be posted to the Free Don Siegelman Facebook page.