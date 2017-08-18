Eclipse Weather Outlook: where’s the best spot to escape the advancing clouds?

We are sticking with the good-to-fair viewing forecast for most communities in North Alabama and Middle Tennessee between noon and 3 PM Monday. A disturbance near the Gulf Coast on Monday morning will spread high, thin clouds northward into Alabama early in the day, but we expect those clouds to be patchy. That is to say they won’t blanket the sky; we will have some periods of clear sky and periods with patchy clouds.

If you are traveling outside of the area for the eclipse, the clouds will be thicker the farther northwest you go. The area from St. Louis, Missouri to Hopkinsville, Kentucky looks like fair viewing; the best view may end up just north of Downtown Nashville eastward to the Smokies. Remember to be sure you have enough fuel and that you’re prepared with food in case you get stuck in traffic for hours!

The rest of next week: It’s a good thing the eclipse happens Monday because Tuesday and Wednesday are looking much cloudier and potentially wetter as well! A strong late August cold front moves in Wednesday with numerous showers and storms; that’s followed by a push of drier, more comfortable weather for the end of the week.

Temperatures could be as much as 10 degrees below average on Thursday, and our usual cool spots may drop as low as 55°F to 59°F by Friday morning.