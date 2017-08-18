Despite rumors, 3D glasses are not safe for viewing the eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Social media is a great place to share pictures of your pets, a few recipes, or even a tip or two to make life a little easier.

But a few local optometrists in the Tennessee Valley are warning you to not believe everything you read on Facebook. "Social media is a very useful tool to get information out to the masses. But it's also easy to proliferate bad information out," said Dr. Kimberly O'Campo of Specs of Madison.

So always be wary, especially when it comes to the Great American Eclipse and how to safely view it.

Glasses have been selling out across the Tennessee Valley, leading some to look for more DIY ways to catch a glimpse.

Like what about putting on multiple pairs of sunglasses. "It might make it more comfortable to look at the sun with multiple glasses stacked, but it's a very bad idea," warned Dr. O'Campo.

Because no matter the number of glasses you stack on your face, it doesn't filter out those high energy waves that are responsible for doing the damage to the retina.

What about 3D glasses from the movie theater, they look similar? "Those don't do that at all either, they're not even appropriate to use as sunglasses."

So what`s the big deal? Well these glasses have special filters to block light up to 200,000 times, as well as harmful rays.

"You really don't need to risk your eyes. Trying to DIY a solution based on filters or different lenses that you have at home, you're not doing yourself any favors."

Dr. Ben Kachelman with the Florence Eye center explained that it is so serious because "most of the time with cases of solar retinopathy, it's permanent and it's unable to be fixed or repair itself."

He says "the safest thing is to not look at it at all. You don't want to have any damage done. If you don't have eclipse glasses, use one of the alternative methods- pinhole projection method or watch it on the live stream."

If you can't find glasses, Meteorologist Ben Smith explained how to DIY a pinhole projector during a Facebook Live.