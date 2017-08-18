× Curious about these big nets above University Drive? We have answers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You may have noticed tall nets being built at MidCity, the development being planned at the former Madison Square Mall property.

Just what are they?

We have heard from some people on Twitter about the confusion, and are happy to report that we can help you with that.

Odie Fakhouri, with developer RCP Companies, said the nets will line the Topgolf driving range to catch golf balls.

“These nets will keep the balls in range,” he said. “The poles are 175 feet high and they’re wrapping 7 acres of land,” he said. “It’s iconic.”

These nets are par for the course at Topgolf. Fakhouri said all Topgolf locations have poles of the same height.

“This is progress,” said Fakhouri of seeing the nets constructed.

This is a picture of what the driving range could look like, taken at the Topgolf Atlanta location.

In Huntsville, the MidCity location will be the smallest market Topgolf has chosen according to Fakhouri. It is still under construction, with bucket trucks helping workers reach the heights of the poles.

When it’s finished, it will be a little different than other Topgolf spots you may have visited.

“The Huntsville building is a bit smaller than their traditional model. It’s a prototype– it’s 72 hitting bays vs the typical 96,” Odie Fakhouri explained.

He is excited to see it continuing its progress.

"Places like Top Golf are just going to revitalize this corridor," he said.

But if the nets draw you in to take a look for yourself, developers ask you to keep in mind that MidCity is an active construction zone.

"People should not be driving through the site," he said.

That site may not be a construction zone for much longer. Fakhouri said Topgolf will have its grand opening before the end of the year, with an exact date coming in December. He said to expect Topgolf to start hiring around two months from now.