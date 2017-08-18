Alabama A&M names starting quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Alabama A&M head coach James Spady is putting the offense in the hands of a freshman. On Friday, Spady announced Aqueel Glass as the starting quarterback of the Bulldogs. Glass beat out redshirt junior Damion May and redshirt freshman Dylan Smith for the job.

He's a very fundamentally sound football player," says Spady. He has a quarterback's demeanor. He has embraced everything that we do as a football team and we feel like he gives us the best chance to win."

The announcement comes on the eve of the Bulldogs' fan day and second scrimmage on Saturday.

"We thought it was important our football team heard it from us as a coaching staff that we want them to rally around our leader," Spady says. "The leader on any football team typically is the quarterback."

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound true freshman from St. Louis, Missouri threw for 2,811 yards in his senior year at Lutheran North High School. He added 32 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to his stat line. Spady isn't concerned with his age and lack of game experience at the college level.

"Sure he's probably going to have some growing pains and we're going to have to deal with that," Spady admits. "We will have a plan in place to deal with those growing pains but I expect him to be a winning quarterback for us."

Alabama A&M kicks off the season at UAB on September 2nd. You can watch the game on WHNT at 2:30.