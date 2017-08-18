After many public tips, sheriff’s office confirms identity of body found in river as missing 17-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have identified the body that was recovered from the Tennessee River on August 16, as 17-year-old Rose Ellen Jones.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Jones was reported missing from Toney on August 6.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community members that shared the information in an attempt to identify her.

The identification follows a day of many tips, after the sheriff's department asked for help confirming the girl's identity based on clothing and tattoos.

If you have any additional information about this investigation, contact Investigator Parton at (256) 533-8864 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181.