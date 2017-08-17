Why do people with Alzheimer’s tend to wander away?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – According to the Alzheimer's Association 6 out 10 people with Alzheimer's will wander off and it's something you may not anticipate. "It can start even in the early stages of the disease. It's always important to be cautious for any day," said Brandi Medina of the organization's Huntsville office.

Medina said people with the disease wander for different reasons. "It could be that they are just going somewhere even a half mile, mile away. It could be some place they go all the time. But they get confused because of the disease and how it affects their brain," Medina said.

She said it affects their judgement, reasoning, and memory. "From this area we have had people that were going to the grocery store or going to a loved ones home and got lost. They ended up in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee," Medina said.

It's just not driving that's dangerous to people with Alzheimer's, even walking can cause people to wander. The Alzheimer's Association offers different resources for people to help with loved ones from wandering off. Check out their website for more information.

The association will hold their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on September 9th.