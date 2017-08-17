Village of Promise to host Speaker Series Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Village of Promise invites the public to a special luncheon with a purpose in the Rocket City.

The organization's vision is to eradicate generational poverty one neighborhood at a time. The Village of Promise has developed a series of programs that form a pipeline of services for children. They start with early education and follow the students through their schooling, higher education and on to a career. Services include tutoring, mentoring and early childhood education, as well as family, social and community services. So far they have interacted with over 450 children, and are currently serving 150 children in the pipeline.

The Speaker Series Luncheon benefiting the Village of Promise is set to take place Thursday, September 14 at the VBC. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and tickets are available for $50 on their website. Educator and author Dr. Ruby Payne known for her book, “A Framework of Understanding Poverty” and her work on the culture of poverty and its relations to education will be speaking.

For those that are unable to attend, there are still ways you can contribute to the Village of Promise. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities for both individuals and groups. For more information click here.