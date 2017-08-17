× UNA faces investigation from state environmental agency for illegal dumping of building debris

FLORENCE, Ala. – A complaint has been filed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) concerning a demolition site at UNA.

The complaint states debris from Floyd Hall was not being taken to an approved landfill.

B.H. Craig Construction Company based in Florence is the general contractor for demolition and construction of a new Nursing College at UNA.

Their first task has been tearing down Floyd Hall, a process which was sub-contracted to Gist Excavating.

For several weeks workers have been methodically bringing down the building; which is where the ADEM complaint comes into play.

ADEM received a complaint stating the debris was being taken to a site on County Road 23 in Lauderdale County. According to ADEM, the site is an unauthorized dump. ADEM said they shutdown the dump immediately after a site visit.

A spokesman for B.H. Craig construction confirms they have been contacted by ADEM.

After discussions with ADEM, the construction company ordered the excavators to take the debris to an authorized landfill.

According to Gist Excavating, they are taking the debris to the Lauderdale County landfill for disposal.

ADEM says they are not finished with their investigation. One of the possible penalties for illegal dumping is having to clean the site up on County Road 23.

When contacted about this story, UNA stated they were unaware of the potential illegal dumping and have been in talks with the contractor and ADEM since finding out.