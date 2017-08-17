Tropical Storm Harvey forms in the Caribbean Thursday

The eighth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed in the Caribbean Ocean Thursday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center states Tropical Storm Harvey formed 250 miles east of Barbados. The storm is moving west at 18 mph.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for the eastern coast of Central American, including southern portions of Mexico. Additional information from the National Hurricane Center is available below.

000

WTNT34 KNHC 172047

TCPAT4

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Harvey Advisory Number 2

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092017

500 PM AST Thu Aug 17 2017

…HURRICANE HUNTER FINDS THAT THE DISTURBANCE HAS BECOME

TROPICAL STORM HARVEY…

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…13.0N 55.8W

ABOUT 250 MI…400 KM E OF BARBADOS

ABOUT 355 MI…570 KM E OF ST. LUCIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Martinique

* St. Lucia

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within

24-36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within 24-36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Harvey was

located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 55.8 West. Harvey is

moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this motion is

expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast

track, Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the

eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher

gusts. Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km)

to the north of the center.

The minimum central pressure estimated from the Hurricane Hunter

data is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the

Lesser Antilles within the warning area by early Friday, making

outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Tropical storm

conditions are possible in the watch area on Friday.

RAINFALL: Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totals of

2 to 4 inches across portions of the Windward Islands from

Martinique southward to Grenada. These rains could cause

life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next intermediate advisory at 800 PM AST.

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.

$$

Forecaster Beven