Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying body found in Tennessee River based on clothing, tattoos

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a body discovered in the Tennessee River on Wednesday.

Authorities say the victim appeared to be a 30- or 40-year-old white woman. They described her as being 5’1″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She was found wearing black size seven boots, size medium Zebra jeggings, and a size medium red t-shirt with white writing “I’m Still Killin’ It”. She had on a fleece style jacket and her hair is short to medium hair length authorities believe to be brown in color.

Crews found the woman has two distinguishing tattoos. The first tattoo was located on the underside of the left inner wrist that says “Love” with a red heart on the end. The second tattoo was on the inside of the inner right forearm of what is believed to be a Treble Clef.

The body has been taken to the Department of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death and any recognizable marks to help identify her. Authorities have not been able to match the recovered body with any missing person reports.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the victim is asked to contact Inv. Parton (256) 533-8864. Information can also be given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Communication Division at the non-emergency number at (256) 722-7181.