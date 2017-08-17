Several low peforming convenience stores in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Busy Bee Market Score: 80
1010 19th Ave, Decatur
Violations:
- Inspectors found no soap and nothing to dry hands with at the sink
- No chemical safety testing papers available, an opener was dirty, and dirty utensils were sitting in stagnant, dirty water
- Can opener was dirty
- Dirty utensils were sitting in stagnant, dirty water
FloBama Score: 84
311 North Court Street, Florence
Violations:
- No proof of a food service employee certificate -- 10 day warning to correct!
- A tub of vinegar cole slaw did not have a date mark -- 3 day warning to correct!
- Damaged food equipment was being used -- 10 day warning to correct!
Paradise Food Mart #3 Score: 84
2200 Chisholm Road, Florence
Violations:
- Unlabeled container of bleach
- No hot water available at the kitchen sink
- No proof of a food service employee certificate -- 10 day warning to correct!
CLEAN PLATE RECOMMENDATION
Such-N-Such Score: 99
459 Hwy 67 South, Decatur