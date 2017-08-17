Several low peforming convenience stores in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Busy Bee Market Score: 80

1010 19th Ave, Decatur

Violations:

  • Inspectors found no soap and nothing to dry hands with at the sink
  • No chemical safety testing papers available, an opener was dirty, and dirty utensils were sitting in stagnant, dirty water
  • Can opener was dirty
  • Dirty utensils were sitting in stagnant, dirty water

 

FloBama     Score: 84    

311 North Court Street, Florence

Violations:

  • No proof of a food service employee certificate -- 10 day warning to correct!
  • A tub of vinegar cole slaw did not have a date mark -- 3 day warning to correct!
  • Damaged food equipment was being used -- 10 day warning to correct!

 

Paradise Food Mart #3     Score: 84

2200 Chisholm Road, Florence

Violations:

  • Unlabeled container of bleach
  • No hot water available at the kitchen sink
  • No proof of a food service employee certificate -- 10 day warning to correct!

 

CLEAN PLATE RECOMMENDATION

Such-N-Such     Score: 99

459 Hwy 67 South, Decatur