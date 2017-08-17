Police hope creepy image of hooded suspect can help them catch truck thief

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police are hoping to identify a car thief from earlier this month caught on camera.

In the early morning hours of August 8th, a hooded person can be seen walking through an auto auction parking lot. Muscle Shoals Police say the person is a suspect in a theft case.

According to investigators, the person under the hood stole this truck. It’s a blue 2003 Chevrolet 1500 pickup.

The truck was parked at Shoals Northwest Auto Auction – that’s near the fairgrounds.

If you know who is reasonable for the theft, help investigators bring them to justice.

Florence police have also asked for the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers help in another case.

They need to find 27-year-old Casey Terrell Browder. Investigators are holding warrants for burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance and numerous others.

Browder is also wanted for questioning in connection with thefts at Florence Walmart’s.

Help police bring these people to justice.

Your calls and text messages are anonymous and worth a cash reward.

Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips. To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685.

For those who wish to text the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.