MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is accepting applications for Christmas help for families starting September 5 through September 8.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition works every year to coordinate Christmas assistance programs in Marshall County. It helps hundreds of kids and families each year during the holiday season.

Families who want to apply can do so during those dates at the following locations:

Albertville First United Methodist Church 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Arab Rec Center 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Boaz Rec Center 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Guntersville Rec Center 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Evening sign-ups are on Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at each location.

Families applying must bring the following information to be considered:

Name, photo identification, address, birth date, phone number, alternate phone number and proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill, tax return) IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT, who must be a parent or legal guardian. Name of school, clothing sizes, shoe size, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child. Name and phone number of daycare for children attending daycare. School name, school phone number, and student ID number for children being home schooled. A list of EVERY person who lives in your household. If you are not the parent but are the legal guardian, you must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents. Proof of ONE the following (IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT): Copy of 2016 Tax Return

SSI Letter- if another adult living in the household is working, we must also have their proof of income

Current Legal Paycheck Stub- everyone that is working in the household

July and August Bank Statements

Families will be notified in November if they are eligible to receive help for the holiday season. You can find more information here.