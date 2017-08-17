× Man wanted for attempted murder in Tuscumbia turns himself in, posts bond

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The search for William Craig Burress, the man wanted for attempted murder in Tuscumbia, is over. Investigators say he and his lawyer went to the station this morning to surrender. Burress immediately posted a $50,000 bond.

Burress is accused of opening fire at a busy convenience store Saturday night. Investigators thought the incident stemmed from a road rage incident that happened moments earlier.

Police named Burress as a suspect in the case based on the victim’s account of the incident.