Madison City, State leaders address concerns about Three Springs after runaways accused of murder

MADISON, Ala. — Several state and city officials are gathering at Madison City Hall Thursday afternoon to give an update in regards to the Three Springs facility.

The facility became a topic of concern after two teens staying at the treatment center ran away and are accused of killing a man behind a Publix on County Line Road.

Three Springs has reported four runaways from the section devoted to juveniles in DHR custody, and one escapee from the medium security facility run by the Department of Youth Services just this year.

Officials are expected to cover:

Address the immediate policy change regarding public notification based on runaway/missing person/escapee reports from Three Springs Update on meeting with Three Springs officials in regards to operations, security and their responses Address other community questions and concerns City officials have received