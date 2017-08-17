× Jury finds Town Creek woman guilty in murder-for-hire plot

TOWN CREEK, Ala. – A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the trial of 54-year-old Sandra Treadway for criminal solicitation of murder-for-hire.

In November of 2015, undercover investigators staged the death of another woman who they learned was the target of a murder-for-hire plot.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that during a drug investigation, Lawrence County Drug Taskforce agents learned that Treadway was attempting to hire a hit man to murder her grandson’s mother to prevent her from gaining custody of the child.

When the Drug Task Force agents learned about the murder for hire scheme that Treadway was involved in, agents were able to conduct an undercover meeting. During the undercover meeting, Sheriff Mitchell said that Treadway hired an undercover investigator to commit the murder.

Sheriff Mitchell said when agents made contact with the target of the murder-for-hire, she agreed to assist with staging her own death so agents could have evidence to present to Treadway that the murder for hire contract was completed.

Sheriff Mitchell said that after Treadway met with the undercover investigator to make the final payment, agents placed her under arrest when she arrived back home.

Treadway is set for a sentencing hearing on September 26, at 1:30 p.m.