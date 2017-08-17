Guntersville wants more wins and a deeper playoff run in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - After three straight seasons of double digit wins, last year the wildcats won just six games, and lost in the first round of the playoffs. That`s a solid season for most schools, but not Guntersville, where the bar for success is much higher. "We feel like we need to prove ourselves from last year when we only had six wins, going 6-4, from going 10-0 twice," senior running bac kArcher Charles told WHNT News 19. "We`re used to beating people pretty good, but last year we had a down year. We`re using that to get better and try to win a lot more games by a lot more points."

Head coach Lance Reese know his team was so close to having another special season last year, but says they just let a couple of games get away from them. "So many of those losses were close. Were` going to work hard, but the difference in winning and losing is very little," Reese said. "We don`t want to end up working hard and coming up 6-5, we want to work hard and see the fruits of out labor. We know what it takes to win, and we are just going to have to do that little bit that we didn't get done last year."

The Wildcats open the season Friday, Sep. 1 at home against Oneonta.