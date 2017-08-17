Eclipse Weather: still a positive outlook for good viewing in Alabama and Tennessee

Monday is still a little far in the distance to see highly-specific, granular details about clouds between noon and 3pm. The trend in model guidance and the large-scale features controlling the local weather in Alabama and Tennessee give us reason to be very optimistic! The majority of Alabama and Tennessee gets a very good view of the partial eclipse; even areas around Nashville, McMinnville and the Smokies have a good chance of being clear enough to see totality.

There will be some clouds and even a chance of a few isolated showers in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi Monday afternoon. It’s not going to be perfectly clear, but the odds are in our favor!

Computer guidance: for what it’s worth – Modeling like what you see in the picture above flip-flops a lot. If you’ve followed that image over the past few days, you’ve seen the red, yellow and green shift around from place to place. That’s called a ‘deterministic’ solution; in other words, it’s a definitive outcome based on what the model knows and understands about the current state of the atmosphere and how the physics of the model change those conditions over time.

It’s a small portion of the available data we use for forecasting; in fact, the ensemble guidance has been much more steady pointing toward good to fair conditions over Alabama, Middle and East Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. Northwest of there, it’s much more iffy for West Tennessee (let’s say from Clarksville and Jackson northwestward) through Missouri and western Kentucky.

This is the actual data for Huntsville from the NOMADS ensemble and the EPS (European ensemble):

Modeling isn’t perfect, but if this is in the ballpark (as we think it is), the show will be pretty easy to see next Monday afternoon!

