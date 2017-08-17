× Alabama PSC President Twinkle Cavanaugh will run for Lt. Governor, not Governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh today announced she plans to run for Lt. Governor, not Governor as had been expected.

Cavanaugh, a Republican, had established a campaign committee in March to raise money for a gubernatorial bid.

She and her husband had loaned that campaign $500,000. The campaign account reported she had $582,000 on hand at the end of July.

But today she announced she’s seeking the Lt. Governor’s job. Alabama currently doesn’t have a Lt. Governor. Kay Ivey had that role until Governor Bentley’s resignation and the job won’t be filled until the 2018 election.

In a campaign ad, released today, she called Alabama a wonderful place, with smart, hard-working, God-fearing people. “And with my leadership, we can be the envy of the South and the place everyone wants to live and raise a family,” she says in the ad.

The field of Republican candidates for Governor already includes Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Alabama Agriculture Commissioner John McMillan, Alabama. Sen. Bill Hightower (R-,Mobile), State Auditor Jim Zeigler, Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington and former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George.

Gov. Ivey has not yet announced whether she’ll run for governor in 2018. That decision is likely to impact Senate President Del Marsh, R-Anniston, who has said he won’t run against Ivey for governor.

The field of Republican candidates for Lt. Governor includes Mary Scott Hunter of Huntsville, currently a member of the Alabama Board of Education. Other candidates who have filed campaign paperwork include Alabama Rep. Will Ainsworth of Guntersville and Sen. Rusty Glover of Semmes.