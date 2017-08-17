× AG Steve Marshall joins 15 states in efforts to uphold Trump travel ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined 15 other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold President Trump’s travel ban.

The executive order required a 90-day delay of travelers entering America from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen due to national security concerns regarding those countries.

“The President is rightfully exercising his legal authority to restrict the entry of those who may endanger the safety and security of Americans,” Marshall said in a news release. “The restricted countries have a strong record of violent acts and terrorism, and it is vital and appropriate that the President’s provisions stand to properly vet travelers from these areas for the protection of our citizens.”

The amicus brief filed by the State of Texas was joined by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia, along with Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi.