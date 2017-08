Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Sean White's immediate future is as Auburn's backup quarterback.

What happens after the 2017 season is still to be determined.

The redshirt-junior, who is on track to graduate in December, said he has "not thought about" what he'll do after the season.

"I'm just focusing on this season," White said. "That's all I'm thinking about. When that time comes, I'll think about it then."

