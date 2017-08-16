× Voters labeled as inactive urged to update their info

Candidate Mo Brooks finished third in the Republican Senate primary with 20% of the vote, but casting his own vote also came with some hurdles.

Brooks was among several Alabama voters who were listed as inactive when they went the polls.

The Secretary of State’s office says no one was denied the right to vote, but some did have to update their status.

Secretary of State, John Merrill says every four years the state must update its voter rolls.

From January to March of this year, his office was working to refresh the voter rolls and make contact with all 3.3 million registered voters.

Merrill says they used “a postcard that was non-forwardable. So if it was attempted to be delivered at your home and it was not received, then it was returned to the Board of Registrars office.”

If it was returned to the Board of Registrars office, a second attempt to contact was made to the voter’s last known address.

“If that attempt was unsuccessful,” he explains, “the voter was placed on the inactive list.”

Secretary Merrill says this measure is crucial to ensuring the credibility of the state’s voter rolls.

“The reason you have to update your status is to prove that you are a registered voter and that you are a credible, registered voter. The safety and security measure that was put in place is for you to update your status and that’s what a number of people had to do yesterday”

If you are inactive, you need to update your information by September 12th to vote in the run off election.

If you’re a registered voter, you can always update your information on Alabamavotes.gov or your local Board of Registrars office