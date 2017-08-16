“Virga-bow” spotted near Hartselle Wednesday afternoon

Connie Stewart noticed a strange-looking rainbow over the sky in Hartselle:

I live outside Hartselle towards Somerville.

Saw it while working out in the pool.

It’s a curious thing to see, but it shows up time to time! It’s known as a “virga-bow”, and it occurs when the sun’s rays are passing through rain drops that are evaporating before reaching the ground. In this case, only enough drops are present to produce the partial arc; it takes numerous rain drops refracting the sun’s light at any given time to create the “full arch” usually seen in rainbows.