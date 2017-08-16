× Regulators decide TVA can “safely increase” Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant output

ATHENS, Ala. – Regulators from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced Wednesday that they have approved a nearly 15% increase in the amount of power generated by the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.

They would do this by upping the capacity of Units 1, 2, and 3 at the Athens nuclear site.

The NRC says they determined that TVA could “safely increase the reactors’ output.”

The statement from the regulatory body says, “The NRC’s safety evaluation of the proposed uprate focused on areas such as the nuclear steam supply systems, instrumentation and control systems, and accident evaluations.”

According to the release, TVA will implement the changes over the course of 2018 and early into 2019.