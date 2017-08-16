New voting law to impact Alabama GOP runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama's new crossover voting law is in effect.

That means whichever party ballot you chose in the primary, is the one you'll have to stay with for the runoff.

"If you voted the Republican ballot you'll be able to vote in the Republican runoff. If you elected to not participate at any level yesterday, then you can go vote in the Republican runoff on September 26," said Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill.

Merrill said the Democratic party has used this practice for decades. It was a practice adopted by the Democratic party in 1983. The Republican party adopted it by resolution in 2016.

​"People were given their ballot yesterday, they were asked if they wanted a Republican or Democrat ballot. When that happened that information was captured, and it was transferred to the voter list," said Merrill.

Merrill said those who voted in the Democratic primary will not be given a ballot for the runoff. Merrill doesn't expect this process to cause any delays.

"I would think it would expedite the process because you don't have a choice, and there is no question that has to be asked by the poll worker. No assignment that has to be given. You will simply check in, receive your ballot, and then you'll vote," said Merrill.

The runoff election between Luther Strange and Roy Moore is on September 26. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in the general election on December 12. ​