New head coach Kenny Chadwick wants to bring a winning culture to New Hope

NEW HOPE, Ala. - For the first time in seven years, there will be a new head coach on the sidelines for New Hope. Kenny Chadwick comes to the Indians, and he's bringing a new excitement to the team. "He brings a lot of intensity to the practice and workout. Everything he does is high tempo, and he does not like moving slow," senior offensive lineman Jacob Reavis told WHNT News 19. "At the beginning of it, during the summer, it was a lot new. Then everyone is buying into it and it`s fun, a lot of fun. Having everyone one running around hitting, flying around intensity, that`s the way we like it around here."

New Hope has been to the playoffs just twice in the past ten years, while Chadwick comes from Fort Payne, a program that's missed the post season just once in the past decade. He wants to bring that winning tradition to the Indians. "I don't know how to lose really, I've just been blessed with good players, it's not been anything I've done. Bringing that here, bringing other coaches here that are the same way, and the kids want to," coach Chadwick said. "The kids are responding, we can't go any harder than what we are doing. I believe it will pay off."

New Hope opens the season Friday, Aug. 5 at home against Westminster Christian.