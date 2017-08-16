× Governor Kay Ivey visits Huntsville during her statewide ‘listen and learn’ tour

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey traveled to Huntsville on Wednesday as part of her “Listen, Learn, Help and Lead Tour.” She said this gives her a chance to hear directly from the people she represents.

Governor Ivey hopes to learn the needs of our community and businesses by visiting citizens in their respective environments.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce did ask news organizations to clarify that these events are not open to the public and are by invitation only.

Ivey stopped by HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to understand the brains behind the operation.

Then, Ivey traveled to Redstone Arsenal for a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new Gate 9. During a gathering of Arsenal leadership and local officials, Ivey said she’s thankful these days filled with appointments give her a chance to talk to people.

“Real folks who face real challenges and real opportunities every day, and wanting to see what you have to recommend that we should do in the coming days,” Governor Ivey said about the importance of hearing from citizens.

Governor Ivey said her initiative makes it possible to gather input from people around the state.

“My first role was to steady the ship of state, we have steadied the ship of state and now it’s time to steer the ship towards progress and sustainability,” Governor Ivey said. “So, to do that I need all the input I can get.”