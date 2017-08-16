Eclipse Forecast: some clouds may interfere with the view at times

The clock ticked under five days to go to the Great American Eclipse on Wednesday afternoon; the eclipse occurs at 1:30 PM on Monday, August 21st.

The forecast stays about the same: partly to mostly sunny periods with a 20% chance of some isolated showers and storms around the region Monday afternoon. There’s just enough heat and humidity to give us pause in forecasting a good or perfect view for all of North Alabama and Tennessee; however, the majority of us get a pretty good view of this amazing spectacle early next week.

Model guidance is tricky; it shows very specific information, but it actually represents a variety of solutions. The patches of yellow and red on the map below will change some over the next few days. The forecast is about the same: some with a great view, some with cloud blockage.

If you are traveling to the band of totality in Tennessee (Nashville, McMinnville, etc.), understand that a well-timed shower nearby could obscure the view. It’s August, and these little pop-up showers and storms develop on scales too small to be resolved by our model guidance (and too small to forecast more than a couple of hours in advance).

If you are making a day trip, be sure to check in with us early Monday morning. We’ll keep you posted on the best places to travel and what our view looks like here in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

-Jason

