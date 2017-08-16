× Authorities search for missing man with Alzheimer’s

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 69-year-old Walter Pratt.

Family members reported Walter missing after he left his home around 3 p.m. August 16.

Authorities say that Pratt is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He was last seen driving a 1997 red Ford Ranger truck with a tool box, rounded chrome bedrails, and a tag on the front that reads “Wally’s Wagon.”

If you see him please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department ad (931)433-9821 or your local law enforcement agency.