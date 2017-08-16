× Authorities investigating structure fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A building is damaged due to a fire Tuesday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike.

A Huntsville police officer noticed smoke come from the building as he was driving.

When crews arrived, there was fire coming from one of the bathrooms.

They were able to put out the flames within minutes.

There was damage in the bathroom and also smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

Pulaski Pike was blocked for about an hour while firefighters were on the scene.

Huntsville fire investigators, along with police, are investigating.