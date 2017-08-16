Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley named to the Black College Football Player of the Year Award watch list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (aamusports.com) - Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley has been named to the 2017 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF).

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University. Former North Carolina A&T, and current Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2016.

