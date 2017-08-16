“Aim For Advocacy” fundraiser to benefit the National Children’s Advocacy Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Children's Advocacy Center (NCAC) is proud to partner with Land Rover Huntsville and the Madison County Commission to deliver an exciting day of friendly competition to help support the critical services they provide to child abuse victims and families.

The third annual Aim For Advocacy fundraiser is a sporting clay competition. The event is set to take place Friday, October 13 at the Limestone Hunting Preserve in Ardmore. The morning flight is from 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. The afternoon teams compete from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Firearms will be available for rental if desired. Professional expert instructors will be on hand to provide assistance. A signature bourbon tasting and cigars will be available following the afternoon flight.

Registration fees includes:

• Ammunition

• Door prizes and a chance to buy raffle tickets

• Catered lunch

• Additional refreshments on the course

Register a four-person team or individually for the morning or afternoon flights.

Cash prizes and awards will be available.

Pricing:

$500 for Four-Person Team

$175 for an Individual Registrant

For information on how to register for the event click here.