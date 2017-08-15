Your vote does count – Citizens explain reasons for exercising the right to vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Though voter turnout for the special election has been very low, these voters say their vote was worth it.

Rita Kennedy made it a point when she turned 18 many years ago that she was going to vote. "It's a right that you have, that you should always keep in place. No matter who you are, no matter what your nationality is, but especially as an African-American," Voter Kennedy said.

Kennedy said voting it a right many people fought for. "I know there was a time when it was illegal for me to vote, now that I have the legal right to do so I exercise that right," Kennedy explained.

Voting is a way for people speak up on issues close to them. "I like to speak up and speak my mind when I'm dealing with any kind of politics," Voter Betty Loftin said.

Everyone at the polls today said they are very pleased with the list of candidates they had to choose from. "They all have widely varying views and philosophical commitments. Very different cross-section of candidates to represent different aspects of our political system," Voter Wally Kirkpatrick said.

Everyone who came out on Tuesday has their own views, but all agree getting out to vote is the way for change to happen. "Your vote does count. So exercise your right to vote, because you never want the day to come where you won't have that right," Kennedy explained.