Voters express concern over low turnout at the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. —Voter turnout today for the U.S. Senate special election in Alabama has been “very, very low,” Secretary of State John Merrill said, shortly before 2 p.m.

Earlier this week Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expected a 20 to 25 percent turnout across the state for this special election. "People are used to big numbers because we broke every record in the history of this state for a general election in November, so they are coming off of that and saying that`s a low number but really it`s not," Merrill explained.

There are 3.28 million registered voters in Alabama. The polls show that less than 500,000 people voted, with 77% of the precincts reporting results as of 9:30 p.m.

"It is unfortunate, because I do believe these senate elections, and even the local ones are very important for the democracy, and are the ones that matter," explained Chase Allen.

"It seems like for a senatorial race like this, there`s not as many people that take it as seriously. I regret that,"said Rita Kennedy.

"It's very sad to me when I see people that don't take it as important as it is. To vote is very important, it's a right," Kennedy explained.

Some voters said the turn out is better than they thought it was going be. "But with all of the TV commercials we've been seeing for the last few weeks, it is not possible for anyone not to know there's an election today," said Wally Kirkpatrick.