Two teens charged as adults in connection with robbery, shooting during alleged drug deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are charging two teens as adults in connection with a drug-related robbery and shooting that happened Friday, August 11.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 9 p.m. that night in the parking lot of the Brittany Point Apartments on Bailey Cove Road. Police received a call of a gunshot victim in Owens Cross Roads a short time later.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim was trying to sell drugs to two other teens when someone pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the neck.

Police say 17-year-old Caleb Whitesell and 16-year-old Jason Cantrell have been charged as adults with robbery.

Additional charges could result from the ongoing investigation.