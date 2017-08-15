× School out for the eclipse, or not? Decisions vary across northeast Alabama districts

As the eclipse gets closer school leaders in the Tennessee Valley are making decisions to close school for the day, or keep it open.

School leaders in some systems in northeast Alabama made the decision to close or dismiss early on Monday for the solar eclipse. Guntersville City Schools is one of them.

“I just feel this is an issue, when you look at it from a safety standpoint, that is significant. I just feel that it is in our best interest regarding our faculty, staff, and students to cancel school for the entire day,” Superintendent Brett Stanton said.

Stanton added Monday will be treated like an inclement weather day. “We have a significant amount of minutes and hours built into our calendar so we still have quite a bit of instructional time that we can use if there is inclement weather, or other events such as this, that may interfere with our school operations,” he said.

In neighboring Albertville, Superintendent Ric Ayer made the same decision. “We had met with the principals last week and tried to find a way that we could take kids out and allow them to be part of the eclipse,” Ayer explained.

But there were several factors, including concerns about enough supervision to ensure the kids were viewing safely, that led to the decision to close. “I just felt like it was not appropriate for us to try to handle that and to risk a child getting hurt,” Ayer explained.

Boaz City Schools and Marshall County Schools will both dismiss at 11:00 Monday morning. Both superintendents for those systems cited safety as a primary factor in the decision.

Arab City Schools bought glasses for students in upper grades and teachers plan to use the eclipse as a learning experience for those students.

Scottsboro City Schools, Fort Payne City Schools and Jackson County Schools will remain open.

DeKalb County Schools will also remain open. Students in that system will be able to view the eclipse via live stream. Students will not be allowed outside during the eclipse.

Many superintendents in systems that will remain open Monday said their systems would excuse the absence if parents wanted to keep their child at home.